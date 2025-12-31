Liverpool's Slot wants no repeat of chaotic draw in Leeds rematch

Dec 31 : ‌Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he would prefer not to re-live the chaos of this month's 3-3 draw at Leeds United when the two teams meet again in the Premier League on Thursday, but that he was ready for all eventualities.

Champions Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead ‌and Ao Tanaka scored a late equaliser ‌for the hosts on December 6.

Neither team have lost a match this month, with fourth-placed Liverpool winning their last three league games. Leeds are 16th, six points above the relegation zone, and are unbeaten in their last five matches, including wins over ‍Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

"Yes, I could (cope), but I don't prefer to cope with another day like that. But it's part of our lives in football. We have highs and lows, so we ​have to accept that," ‌Slot told reporters ahead of their first match of 2026.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Slot praised the strategy employed by Leeds manager Daniel ​Farke against Liverpool. Leeds, who were playing with five defenders, switched to ⁠a more attacking formation with ‌four at the back and scored three goals in ​22 minutes.

"We struggled a lot, or much more... when they started to play 4-3-3 in the last 20 ‍minutes of the game. That's also when they scored their goals," ⁠Slot said.

"I will definitely look at both (formations), but especially the moment when ​they went to ‌a four at the back."