Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool's Thiago, Henderson to miss Spurs game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool's Thiago, Henderson to miss Spurs game

Liverpool's Thiago, Henderson to miss Spurs game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 4, 2021 Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

19 Dec 2021 11:44PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur due to a "suspected positive test for COVID-19", while Jordan Henderson is out because of illness, the Merseyside club said.

Captain Henderson returned a negative test for COVID-19 and Thiago is under isolation.

"All of the Reds' first-team squad and staff have been tested for COVID-19 on Saturday as well as this morning, with no further positive cases detected, which includes Henderson," Liverpool said in a statement.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones missed Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday after suspected positive tests for COVID-19 and will not return to the team to face Spurs.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us