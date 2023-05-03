Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool's Thiago to miss rest of season due to hip operation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool's Thiago to miss rest of season due to hip operation

Liverpool's Thiago to miss rest of season due to hip operation

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 22, 2023 Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

03 May 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 03 May 2023 03:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the remainder of the season to undergo a minor operation for a hip issue, British media reported on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has played 28 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season and only recently returned to action after two months out with a hip flexor problem.

Alcantara is set to miss Premier League games against Fulham, Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton as they push for a top-four finish.

Liverpool are fifth on 56 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.