Liverpool's Wirtz out of Wolves game, Frimpong available amid fixture pile up

LIVERPOOL, England, March 2 : Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz has been ruled out of Tuesday's game at bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League but Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong is available, manager Arne Slot has said.

Wirtz, who suffered a back injury warming up ahead of last month's visit to Nottingham Forest, missed the 5-2 home win over West Ham United on Saturday.

"I think that (Tuesday's game) will be too early," Slot told reporters on Monday with fifth-placed Liverpool targeting a fourth straight league win when they visit Wolves.

"I didn't expect him (Wirtz) not to be available for today, so sometimes things can develop in a positive or negative way in an injury, now we are thinking it doesn't have to be too long, but Tuesday will probably be too early.

"The week after will be tight as things stand now."

Frimpong made an encouraging impact off the bench against West Ham during the final minutes but Slot was cautious regarding his workload during a packed schedule.

"Having Jeremie back is really nice but it (injury) does go through your mind because we play three games in seven days ... especially with players coming back from injuries," Slot said.

"I prefer to have this problem ... rather than see him with the medical staff working on his recovery."

While Wolves have only two wins this season, Slot cautioned against complacency, noting their competitiveness. "We know that we are going to face a difficult game tomorrow," he added.