Sport

LIV's Mickelson and Johnson among notables to miss Masters cut
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2025 Phil Mickelson of the U.S. looks towards the green on the 18th hole during the second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2025 Dustin Johnson of the U.S. walks off the green on the 18th hole after completing his second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder
12 Apr 2025 08:33AM
AUGUSTA, Georgia :Former Masters champions Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson of LIV Golf were among the high-profile players to miss the halfway cut on Friday, while twice winner Bernhard Langer was unable to extend his final start at Augusta National.

Mickelson was one of 12 LIV members in the starting field of 95, and his five-over total tied with five-time major winner Brooks Koepka and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith for worst score among those from the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

The other seven LIV players made the cut, including Bryson DeChambeau who was one shot back of halfway leader Justin Rose.

Other notables to miss the cut were former champions Mike Weir, Adam Scott, Jose Maria Olazabal, and Fred Couples, who finished two shots outside the cutline in his 40th Masters.

Angel Cabrera, the 2009 champion who was playing the Masters for the first time since serving a 30-month prison sentence for domestic abuse also missed the cut with an 11-over total.

According to Augusta National, 53 players, including competitors from 16 different countries, made the 36-hole cut.

Source: Reuters
