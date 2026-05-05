LIV's Thomas Pieters: Rather retire than return to PGA Tour

Belgium's Thomas Pieters said he won't return to the PGA Tour if the financially challenged LIV Golf League shutters its doors.

"I'm definitely never going back to the PGA Tour," he recently told host Dan Rapaport of the "Dan on Golf" YouTube channel. "I've never liked that life. And that's not me having a go at the PGA Tour, it's not for me. I tried it and I just wasn't happy there. If (LIV) goes away, I'll probably try and play some on the European Tour or I don't know. I really don't know."

Pieters, 34, joined the PGA Tour in 2017 and made 53 starts, with his best finish a runner-up effort at the Genesis Open in 2017. He has six wins on Europe's DP World Tour.

He signed with LIV Golf in 2023 and currently plays for captain Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC. He finished T4 at the 2026 season opener at Riyadh in February and third at LIV Golf Hong Kong in March.

Pieters said he was "ready to retire" if LIV Golf had decided to "pull the plug" after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced plans to cut off funding.

"The atmosphere was really grim. I had enough of it after 3-4 hours, everybody talking about it," he said. "I'm not fussed about it at this point because I feel like I still have a duty to focus on these next six, seven tournaments on LIV and then we'll see. They're obviously trying to get it together next year. We'll see."

Pieters, a member of the 2016 European Ryder Cup team, said he will make a decision about his future after he has more information from LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil.

"We are just guessing right now," Pieters said. "But if we're playing for $5 million next year or I could play on the DP World Tour for $3 million but be close to home that's something I'd have to look at it when it comes. Possibly there's guys going. But I think that's up to Scott and his team to get this thing together and we'll just have to find out.

.".. Scott is telling us that he's going to a broader market and trying to fund this for next year. I guess it's a massive challenge. But we just have to wait and see."

-Field Level Media