Llorente goal seals first win for Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Watford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2021
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Watford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2021
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Watford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2021
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Watford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2021
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Watford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2021
03 Oct 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:23AM)
LEEDS: Leeds United finally got to celebrate their first Premier League win of the season as Diego Llorente's first-half goal earned them a 1-0 win over Watford at Elland Road on Saturday (Oct 2).

Spanish defender Llorente was quickest to react to a loose ball in the box following a Leeds corner in the 18th minute and hooked it past Ben Foster from close range.

Watford lacked intensity and failed to test their hosts, although they thought they had an unlikely equaliser when Leeds keeper Illan Meslier fumbled a corner and the ball ended up in the net. But the goal was disallowed for a foul.

Foster was lucky to get away with an error late on when Tyler Roberts had an effort cleared off the line.

Leeds should have won by a wider margin as Mateusz Klich went close and Stuart Dallas fired a good chance wide, while Daniel James had a strong penalty appeal turned down.

With Raphinha again instrumental for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa's side moved up to 16th spot with six points, with Watford one point better off after seven games.

 

Source: Reuters

