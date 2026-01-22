Logo
Llorente own-goal helps Galatasaray hold Atletico Madrid
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Atletico Madrid - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - January 21, 2026 Galatasaray's Ilkay Gundogan and Victor Osimhen with teammates applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Llorente own-goal helps Galatasaray hold Atletico Madrid
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Atletico Madrid - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - January 21, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente in action with Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Llorente own-goal helps Galatasaray hold Atletico Madrid
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Atletico Madrid - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - January 21, 2026 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer
22 Jan 2026 03:50AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2026 04:12AM)
Jan 21 : Galatasaray earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against visitors Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Marcos Llorente's own goal cancelled out Giuliano Simeone's early header.

The result leaves Atletico eighth in the standings with 13 points, keeping them in contention for a top-eight finish and direct qualification to the round of 16.

Galatasaray, currently 16th on 10 points, remain in the hunt for a knockout playoff spot. Atletico host Bodo/Glimt in their final league outing, while Galatasaray visit Manchester City.

The Spanish side began brightly and took the lead in the fourth minute as Alexander Sorloth drove through the middle and threaded a pass through to Matteo Ruggeri on the left.

The Italian surged forward and delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post, where Simeone rose unchallenged to head home powerfully from close range.

Galatasaray responded with relentless pressing and found their equaliser in the 21st minute.

Leroy Sane carved through Atletico's defence, feeding Roland Sallai, who fired a low cross into the six-yard box, with Llorente inadvertently turning the ball past his own goalkeeper while attempting to clear.

Source: Reuters
