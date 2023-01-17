Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

On-loan keeper Nuebel will not replace injured Neuer at Bayern
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

On-loan keeper Nuebel will not replace injured Neuer at Bayern

On-loan keeper Nuebel will not replace injured Neuer at Bayern
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Germany's Manuel Neuer reacts REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
On-loan keeper Nuebel will not replace injured Neuer at Bayern
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FC Schalke 04 Photocall - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - July 12, 2017 Schalke 04's Alexander Nuebel during the official team picture at the Veltins Arena REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
17 Jan 2023 06:12PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 06:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Adds dropped word in headline, no change to text)

BERLIN : Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, on loan from Bayern Munich to AS Monaco until the end of the season, will not come back to replace injured Manuel Neuer, his agent said.

The 26-year-old Nuebel, whose contract with Bayern runs to 2025, had been a main candidate to come in until the end of the season after Germany keeper Neuer broke his leg during a skiing holiday last month.

Neuer has been ruled out for months and will miss the rest of the season following surgery.

"The transfer is off the table," Nuebel's agent Stefan Backs told broadcaster Sky late on Monday. "Alexander will play the second half of the season at Monaco."

Neubel later posted on social media a photo of himself in a Monaco outfit during a break in training with the line "What else?".

Bayern have been desperately searching for a replacement for Neuer with the team top of the Bundesliga ahead of the season restart against RB Leipzig on Friday.

The Bavarians, who are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and six ahead of third-placed Leipzig, are also facing Paris St Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 next month.

Their only experienced keeper is 34-year-old Sven Ulreich, with the others, including 19-year-old Johannes Schenk, having no first team experience.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.