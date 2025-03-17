Local boy Burn the hero as Newcastle finally deliver a trophy

LONDON : For all the millions of pounds Newcastle United have invested in an array of talent from around the globe since a Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in 2021, it was Dan Burn, born down the road in Blyth, who proved the hero to end decades of hurt on Sunday.

Brazilian captain Bruno Guimaraes was inspirational in the 2-1 League Cup final win over Liverpool, as was compatriot Joelinton who celebrated tackles like a man-possessed.

Italian Sandro Tonali oozed class and Sweden's Alexander Isak scored his 24th goal of a superb season that will afford him cult status alongside the club's former iconic forwards.

But the moment 32-year-old central defender Burn met a corner with a thumping header to put Newcastle in front on the stroke of halftime was the defining moment of a final that delivered Newcastle's first domestic silverware since 1955.

Burn, a Newcastle youth product but whose career needed stops at Darlington, Fulham, Yeovil Town, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion before returning to the relegation-threatened Magpies in 2022, was described by manager Eddie Howe as colossal on Sunday after a fairytale week.

"I've had worse weeks. I don't want to go to sleep because I feel like I'm dreaming and it's all going to be a lie," Burn, who on Friday was given his first England call-up and on Sunday scored his first goal of the season, said.

"I don't get many (goals) so I saved it for a big occasion."

There will not be much time to celebrate though, Burn said. "I'll be first there tomorrow at 8 o'clock," he added of joining up with new England manager Thomas Tuchel's camp.

Howe was brought in soon after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund led a takeover of the club and, while the talk was of the trophies new-found wealth could deliver, his initial task was to ensure the club stayed in the Premier League.

Howe led Newcastle into last season's Champions League but defeat in the 2023 League Cup final by Manchester United meant the wait for domestic silverware had stretched to 70 years.

A 10th successive Wembley defeat would have been a crushing blow for Newcastle and their fabled Toon Army, but Howe's side comprehensively outplayed a feted Liverpool team that is running away with the Premier League.

"It's a great moment, and that's what it's all about," Howe, who was drenched in beer by his celebrating players, told reporters. "You have so many difficult days in football, and this club's had its fair share over the years.

"I'm just so pleased they (the fans) have this trophy to end the long wait and hopefully we can get some more in the future.

"Today we won it in the best way; we played a brilliant opponent, they've been the best team in the Premier League all season by a long way and, for me, we were the better team."

On home-town hero Burn scoring Newcastle's first Wembley goal for 25 years, Howe added: "What a week, what a few days for him, I thought his performance today, I thought he was colossal for us at the back. I thought it was an incredible header.

"And it's so fitting that it's him that scored that goal after a long wait for a goal at Wembley."