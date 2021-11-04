Lock Flament to debut for France in Argentina showdown

PARIS : France handed a debut to Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament as coach Fabien Galthie made 11 changes on Thursday from their last outing when naming his side to take on Argentina in Saturday’s autumn international test at the Stade de France.

Only loose forwards Anthony Jelonch, who is no longer captain, and Cameron Woki plus backs Damian Penaud and Melvyn Jaminet remain from the team that lost 33-30 nL1N2OT067 in the third and final test against Australia in Brisbane in July.

Antoine Dupont was named captain last month and will partner flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, while Romain Ntamack has been moved to centre where he covers for injured midfielders Virimi Vakatawa and Arthur Vincent.

France play three tests as part of the autumn series with Georgia on Nov. 14 and New Zealand on Nov. 20 to follow.

Team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Romain Ntamack, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Cameron Woki, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Gregory Alldritt, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Jonathan Danty

