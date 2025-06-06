Locked In: Gabriel extends Arsenal stay as Gunners plot next title push

LONDON :Arsenal's Brazilian defensive rock Gabriel Magalhaes committed his future to the north London club until 2029 on Friday, extending a partnership that has become the cornerstone of manager Mikel Arteta's English Premier League title-chasing project.

The 27-year-old centre back, whose existing deal ran until 2027, has proven indispensable since his 27 million pounds ($36.53 million) move from Lille in 2020, with the club's recent title challenge crumbling precisely when injury forced him to the sidelines.

"I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I've learned a lot," Gabriel said after putting pen to paper at Emirates Stadium. "I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too."

Gabriel's partnership with William Saliba has blossomed into one of the Premier League's most formidable defensive pairings since 2022, providing the foundation for Arsenal's resurgence as title contenders. His aerial prowess has also made him a persistent threat from set-pieces.

The Brazilian's true value to Arsenal became painfully apparent during the final two months of the 2024-25 campaign when a hamstring injury derailed the Gunners' charge.

Without their defensive lynchpin, Arsenal's title challenge disintegrated, and Paris St Germain ended their Champions League dreams in the semi-finals.

Gabriel's recommitment represents a significant boost for Arteta's squad building.

"I'm so proud to sign a new contract," Gabriel added. "I love the supporters, my team-mates, I love this stadium. We continue together for the future."

With 210 appearances already under his belt, Gabriel's extended stay suggests Arsenal's defensive foundation is now secured for their next chapter of trophy hunting.

($1 = 0.7391 pounds)

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)