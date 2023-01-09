Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Loeb wins eighth stage as Al-Attiyah leads Dakar into rest day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Loeb wins eighth stage as Al-Attiyah leads Dakar into rest day

Loeb wins eighth stage as Al-Attiyah leads Dakar into rest day
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 8 - Al Duwadimi to Riyadh - Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2023 Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb and Co-Driver Fabian Lurquin in action during Stage 8 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Loeb wins eighth stage as Al-Attiyah leads Dakar into rest day
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 8 - Al Duwadimi to Riyadh - Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2023 Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb and Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia pose with a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after Stage 8 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Loeb wins eighth stage as Al-Attiyah leads Dakar into rest day
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 8 - Al Duwadimi to Riyadh - Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2023 Overdrive Racing's Lucas Moraes and Co-Driver Timo Gottschalk and Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and Co-Driver Mathiu Baumel in action during Stage 8 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Loeb wins eighth stage as Al-Attiyah leads Dakar into rest day
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 7 - Riyadh to Al Duwadimi - Saudi Arabia - January 7, 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathiu Baumel during Stage 7 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Loeb wins eighth stage as Al-Attiyah leads Dakar into rest day
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 8 - Al Duwadimi to Riyadh - Saudi Arabia - January 8, 2023 Hero Motosports Team Rally's Sebastian Buhler and Hero Motosports Team Rally's Franco Caimi in action during Stage 8 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
09 Jan 2023 03:26AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 04:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sebastien Loeb won the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally on Sunday as Toyota's defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah took a lead of just over an hour into the second week of the event in Saudi Arabia.

Nine-times world rally champion Loeb, driving for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, inherited victory in the 345km special stage from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh after Audi's Carlos Sainz was handed a five minute penalty for speeding and dropped to third.

The stage win was Loeb's second of the 2023 Dakar and moved the Frenchman up to fourth overall in the car standings but one hour 52 minutes and six seconds behind Al-Attiyah.

The Qatari was second fastest on the stage and now leads South African team mate Henk Lategan by one hour three minutes and 46 seconds, with the rally ending in Dammam on Jan 15.

Monday is a rest day, with the rally then leaving Riyadh on Tuesday.

In the motorcycle category, Husqvarna's American Skyler Howes led Argentine rival Kevin Benavides, on a KTM, by a mere 13 seconds after a stage won by Botswana's Ross Branch for the Indian Hero team.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.