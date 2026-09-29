Loh Kean Yew falls to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Asian Games final, ends campaign with silver

NAGOYA: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew took silver in the Asian Games badminton men’s singles after losing to Thailand’s world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Tuesday (Sep 29).

At the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium, Kunlavut beat Loh 21-12, 21-16 in the final. Kunlavut was ranked second behind Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's singles rankings last week, but rose to world number 1 at the start of Tuesday.

"He's a very strong opponent and a very tough one to beat. Today he played very well as well, so huge credits to him," said Loh.

"Happy to get a silver medal, to create history and all. I'm happy about it, but at the same time, it is a bit sad that I couldn't get the gold medal as well."