Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew through to Asian Games badminton final after beating South Korea’s Yoo

NAGOYA: Once a giant-killer himself, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew knows exactly how it feels to have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Armed with that knowledge and experience, the former world champion on Monday (Sep 28) saw off the challenge of unheralded South Korean Yoo Tae-bin in the last four to become the first Singaporean to reach an Asian Games badminton final.

At the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium, the Singaporean won 21-19, 19-21, 21-12 in what was their first career meeting.

"(Unseeded players on a winning run) are very confident, and there are a lot of shots that are impossible but they can (retrieve) them somehow with quality. It eats at your mind," said Loh.

"They are usually the most dangerous. I played many of these kinds of players, and I was this kind of a player at one moment of my career."