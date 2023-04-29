Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew through to Badminton Asia Championships final

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew is through to the final of the Badminton Asia Championships after beating China’s Lu Guang Zu in straight sets on Saturday (Apr 29).

Both players traded points evenly in the first set, before two consecutive points at the crunch gave Loh the first set 21-19.

The second set started in a similar fashion, but there was no looking back for the Singaporean player once he took the lead. He won the second set 21-15.