Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew through to Badminton Asia Championships final

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew is through to the final of the Badminton Asia Championships after beating China’s Lu Guang Zu in straight sets on Saturday (Apr 29).
Both players traded points evenly in the first set, before two consecutive points at the crunch gave Loh the first set 21-19.
The second set started in a similar fashion, but there was no looking back for the Singaporean player once he took the lead. He won the second set 21-15.
Former world champion Loh had beaten Lee Cheuk Yiu in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Dubai. He also registered wins against Lakshya Sen and Bahaedeen Ahmad Alshannik in the earlier rounds.
He will face Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final, which will be played on Sunday.
Catch the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 final live on mewatch at mewatch.sg/bac2023.