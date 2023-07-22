Singapore's Loh Kean Yew through to Korea Open final after overcoming top seed Naraoka

SINGAPORE: Loh Kean Yew’s strong run at the Korea Open continued on Saturday (Jul 22) after the Singaporean badminton star beat world No 4 and top seed Kodai Naraoka 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 to qualify for the final of the men’s singles event.

This is Loh’s third career win against Naraoka, who has never beaten the Singaporean.

Former world champion Loh will next face either Anders Antonsen or Shi Yu Qi in his second final of the year.

World No 8 Loh reached the final of the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this year, where he lost to Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting.

He also reached the quarterfinal of two Badminton World Federation tournaments - the India Open and Malaysia Open - this year, both in January.

Loh was eliminated on both instances by Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Prior to his victory over Naraoka, Loh beat China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the round of 16.

Zhao beat Loh at the All-England championships earlier in the year, but the Singaporean emerged victorious this time with a 21-19, 17-21, 21-6 win.

Loh went on to beat Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in a rematch of last year’s Commonwealth Games men’s singles quarterfinal.