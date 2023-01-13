Singapore's Loh Kean Yew eliminated in Malaysia Open badminton quarter-final

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's former world champion Loh Kean Yew was stunned by world number nine Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Malaysia Open badminton championship on Friday (Jan 13), with the Thai attributing his victory to playing without any pressure.

Playing against the more experienced and higher-ranked world number six Singaporean, Vitidsarn, 21, showed composure to win 21-11, 20-22 and 21-14 in an 80-minute quarter-final match.

“Kean Yew played very well today, so fast and good at attacking, but I also did play equally well," said Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion.

“I don’t have pressure when meeting top players, so I can control my game. That is the reason I could defeat him."

The win helped Vitidsarn extend his winning record against Loh to 3-1, with his only loss their first encounter at the 2015 Thailand International Challenge.

It was also Vitidsarn who defeated Loh in the quarter-finals of last year's World Championships, taking away the Singaporean's chance to defend a title he won against the odds in 2021.

In Saturday's semi-finals, Vitidsarn will play the winner of the match between Kodai Naraoka of Japan and HS Prannoy of India.