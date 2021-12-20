'I can finally tell the world how happy I am': Loh Kean Yew reflects on being badminton world champion

SINGAPORE: In the days leading up to the biggest victory of his life, Loh Kean Yew was silent on social media.

Nothing on Twitter, no posts on Instagram and not a word on Facebook

"That was something I needed to do so as to focus, and not have any expectations (placed on me), not have any distractions," he told CNA.

"It was an intentional decision."

Instead, the bubbly 24-year-old did all his talking on the court.

Drawn against possibly the worst opponent he could have hoped for in the first round of the badminton World Championships, the apprentice beat the master as the Singaporean upset world number one Viktor Axelsen in a win for the ages.

After cruising past Austria's Luka Wraber in the second round, Loh then thrashed Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in their round of 16 clash on Thursday, taking the match in just 30 minutes.

The commentators were flabbergasted, Kantaphon was shellshocked, and Loh marched on.