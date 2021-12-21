Logo
‘I’m just glad to be back’: Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew arrives at Changi Airport
Loh Kean Yew poses with his medal at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
21 Dec 2021 06:25PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 06:58PM)
SINGAPORE: Newly crowned BWF men’s singles world champion Loh Kean Yew has returned home, arriving at Changi Airport on Tuesday (Dec 21) afternoon.

Along with national singles coach Kelvin Ho and physiotherapist Ho Jia Ying, Loh’s flight touched down at Terminal 1 at about 4pm.

There was no public reception for Loh due to COVID-19 safe management measures at the airport.

However, his KLM flight was given a water salute on arrival, similar to the one 2016 Olympics swimming gold medalist Joseph Schooling had received upon his arrival in Changi.

Loh Kean Yew waves to local media at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Low Kean Yew hugs Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Loh Kean Yew is received at Changi Airport by Singapore Badminton Association President Lawrence Leow and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long) (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Loh Kean Yew waves to media and bystanders at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Loh Kean Yew waves to media and bystanders at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Loh Kean Yew poses with his medal at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Loh Kean Yew poses with national singles coach Kelvin Ho and physiotherapist Ho Jia Ying at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Loh Kean Yew poses for a picture with Singapore Badminton Association President Lawrence Leow (left) and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong (right) on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
A crowd of bystanders gather to witness Loh Kean Yew's arrival at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

After clearing his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, Loh and his team emerged to cheers and applause close to two hours later, waving to the media and bystanders.

He was received by Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) President Lawrence Leow and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

“I'm just glad to be back,” said Loh, who posed with his medal before heading for a press conference.

The 24-year-old sealed his place in the history books on Sunday by becoming the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championships title.

Loh beat India’s Kidambi Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 in the men’s singles final in Huelva, Spain to cap off a fairytale run.

Based on the latest BWF rankings, Loh has risen to 15th in the world.

Source: CNA/nh(zl)

