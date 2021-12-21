‘I’m just glad to be back’: Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew arrives at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Newly crowned BWF men’s singles world champion Loh Kean Yew has returned home, arriving at Changi Airport on Tuesday (Dec 21) afternoon.

Along with national singles coach Kelvin Ho and physiotherapist Ho Jia Ying, Loh’s flight touched down at Terminal 1 at about 4pm.

There was no public reception for Loh due to COVID-19 safe management measures at the airport.

However, his KLM flight was given a water salute on arrival, similar to the one 2016 Olympics swimming gold medalist Joseph Schooling had received upon his arrival in Changi.