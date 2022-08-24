Loh Kean Yew beats Guatemala’s Cordon, progresses to next round of World Championships

SINGAPORE: Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew advanced to the third round of the men’s singles at the BWF World Championships on Wednesday (Aug 24) after he beat Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon in 49 minutes.

In the first career meeting between both players, the Singaporean was stretched by the experienced world number 40 but took the victory 21-12, 11-21, 21-12. This year’s tournament is held in Tokyo, Japan.

Cordon took the game to Loh and went into the interval only one point behind. But the 25-year-old stepped up a gear and would reel off nine consecutive points en route to winning the first.

Cordon, who finished fourth at last year's Olympics, was far from done. He raced to a five point lead at the interval and leveled the match.

But the Singaporean brushed off any concerns of a potential upset as he came out all guns blazing in the third game. His opponent simply had no answer for Loh as the Singaporean would win the decider comfortably.

The 25-year-old, who is currently ranked eighth in the world, will next face either Hong Kong’s world number 11 Angus Ng Ka-long or Ng’s compatriot Vincent Wong.

At last year’s World Championships, Loh went on a fairytale run which saw him upset a number of higher ranked players including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen en route to winning the title.