Loh Kean Yew beats Guatemala’s Cordon, progresses to next round of World Championships
There was also good news for Singapore in the men's doubles as the pair of Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean upset Malaysia's world number 10 pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.
SINGAPORE: Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew advanced to the third round of the men’s singles at the BWF World Championships on Wednesday (Aug 24) after he beat Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon in 49 minutes.
In the first career meeting between both players, the Singaporean was stretched by the experienced world number 40 but took the victory 21-12, 11-21, 21-12. This year’s tournament is held in Tokyo, Japan.
Cordon took the game to Loh and went into the interval only one point behind. But the 25-year-old stepped up a gear and would reel off nine consecutive points en route to winning the first.
Cordon, who finished fourth at last year's Olympics, was far from done. He raced to a five point lead at the interval and leveled the match.
But the Singaporean brushed off any concerns of a potential upset as he came out all guns blazing in the third game. His opponent simply had no answer for Loh as the Singaporean would win the decider comfortably.
The 25-year-old, who is currently ranked eighth in the world, will next face either Hong Kong’s world number 11 Angus Ng Ka-long or Ng’s compatriot Vincent Wong.
At last year’s World Championships, Loh went on a fairytale run which saw him upset a number of higher ranked players including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen en route to winning the title.
In the men’s doubles, the world ranked 41st pair of Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean stunned Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.
The Singaporean duo put in a sensational shift as they beat their opponents, who had clinched bronze at the last edition of the World Championships.
Hee and Loh took the victory 22-20, 22-20 against the world number 10 and tournament ninth seeds.
The Singaporean pair will next face either India’s Dhruv Kapila and M.R Arjun or Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.
Alongside his wife Jessica Tan, Hee will feature later in the day in the mixed doubles. They will face Japan’s twelfth seeds Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo.
Singapore’s women’s doubles pair of Yujia Jin and Crystal Wong also advanced to the third round via walkover against tournament second seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.