Loh Kean Yew eliminated in All-England Open first round after loss to world no 3 Antonsen

SINGAPORE: Loh Kean Yew’s debut at the All-England Open came to an end in the opening round on Wednesday (Mar 16) after the Singaporean lost to Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the men's singles.
Despite a spirited performance in Birmingham by the world number 9 Loh, he would fall 15-21, 21-18,13-21 in a match that lasted 74 minutes.
The victory is world number 3 Antonsen’s first against Loh. He lost to the Singaporean last December at the World Championships, which Loh went on to win.
This is Loh’s second tournament in March.
At the German Open earlier this month, the 24-year-old was upset 21-12, 16-21, 18-21 by Canadian world number 33 Brian Yang.
Loh will next compete at the Yonex Swiss Open later this month.