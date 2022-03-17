Loh Kean Yew eliminated in All-England Open first round after loss to world no 3 Antonsen

SINGAPORE: Loh Kean Yew’s debut at the All-England Open came to an end in the opening round on Wednesday (Mar 16) after the Singaporean lost to Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the men's singles.

Despite a spirited performance in Birmingham by the world number 9 Loh, he would fall 15-21, 21-18,13-21 in a match that lasted 74 minutes.

The victory is world number 3 Antonsen’s first against Loh. He lost to the Singaporean last December at the World Championships, which Loh went on to win.