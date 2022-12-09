Singapore's Loh Kean Yew out of badminton World Tour Finals after losing final group match

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew was on Friday (Dec 9) knocked out of the season-ending Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals in Bangkok after losing to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their final group match.

World number three Loh needed a win to advance to the knockout stage after his loss to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie on Thursday.

But Ginting proved too strong, beating Loh 21-12, 23-21 in 38 mins on Friday in their Group B match.

After losing the first set, Loh led for much of the second set. He was on his way to winning the set before Ginting rallied with six consecutive points to regain the lead.

Despite saving two match points, Loh lost the second set and the match.

Prior to Friday's match, Loh and Ginting had an even head-to-head record, with two wins each.

Loh ended the competition with one win from three group matches, placing third in the group, after his first group game win over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen.

The Indonesian pair of Christie and Ginting moved on to the semi-finals. Christie defeated Chou 21-13, 12-21, 21-17 in the other Group B match on Friday.

Loh is the first Singaporean man to qualify for the prestigious tournament, which has a total prize money of US$1.5 million.

In Group A, world number one Viktor Axelsen qualified for the semi-finals after two wins from two, with the other semi-final spot in the group going to either Japan's Kodai Naraoka or China's Lu Guangzu, who face each other on Friday evening.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Friday after the conclusion of the final group matches.

The tournament ends on Dec 11.