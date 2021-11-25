Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew shocks world number one Kento Momota at Indonesia Open

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew stunned world number 1 and tournament top seed Kento Momota at the Indonesia Open on Thursday (Nov 25).

Loh beat the Japanese player 21-7, 17-21, 21-19 in a pulsating encounter to advance to the quarter finals of the tournament. This is Loh’s first career win over Momota.

Loh is ranked 26th in the world. He faces Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus next.

The Singaporean is on a run of good form after winning his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title earlier this month. Loh also took the Dutch Open crown in October.

Earlier in the day, Loh’s compatriot Yeo Jia Min put on a spirited performance against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi but fell short against the world number three.

Yamaguchi, who is world number 3, took the match 21-15, 19-21, 21-14.