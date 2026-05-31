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Loh Kean Yew chases historic Singapore Open title on home soil
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Loh Kean Yew chases historic Singapore Open title on home soil

Loh Kean Yew chases historic Singapore Open title on home soil

Loh Kean Yew at the Singapore Badminton Open. (Photo: Singapore Badminton Association)

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31 May 2026 06:34PM
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SINGAPORE: Loh Kean Yew is one win away from a dream home title after battling his way into his first final of the KFF Singapore Badminton Open. 

The former world champion has fed off the energy from the stands throughout the tournament to keep Singapore’s hopes alive on home soil.

Just 24 hours after booking his place in the championship match with a gritty semi-final victory over Japan's Koki Watanabe, Loh returns to the court on Sunday (May 31) with a chance to add another milestone to his career.

Standing in his way now is France's Alex Lanier.

Stay with us for live updates as Loh chases Singapore badminton history.

Source: CNA/gr

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Loh Kean Yew badminton Singapore Badminton Association
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