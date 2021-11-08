Logo
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew wins men's singles title at Hylo Open, Yeo Jia Min finishes second
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew wins men's singles title at Hylo Open, Yeo Jia Min finishes second

File photo of Singapore's Loh Kean Yew on Jul 28, 2021. (Photo: Alexander NEMENOV/AFP)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
08 Nov 2021 01:01AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 01:08AM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew won his first career Super 500 title on Sunday (Nov 7) after upsetting second seed Lee Zii Jia 19-21,21-13,17-12 in the men's singles finals.

The 24-year-old Singaporean is currently ranked 39th in the world and took the nail-biting final to the Malaysian, who was forced to retire with an injury in the final game.

Malaysia's Lee is ranked eighth in the world and was seeded second in the men's singles at the US$320,000 (S$431,000) tournament.

Earlier in the day, Singapore's Yeo Jia Min was beaten by Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-10, 21-14 in the women's singles finals.

The 22-year-old Singaporean is currently ranked 26th in the world, while her opponent is the world number 14 and seeded fifth in the tournament.

The results represent a breakthrough for both Yeo and Loh as this is the first BWF World Tour Super 500 finals that both Singaporeans have qualified for.

Source: CNA/mt

