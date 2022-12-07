Singapore's Loh Kean Yew wins first match at badminton World Tour Finals

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew won his first match of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Wednesday (Dec 7).

The world number 3 took 42 minutes to beat Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen 21-15, 21-17 in the competition's Group B match.

Loh is the first Singaporean man to qualify for the prestigious tournament, which runs from Dec 7 to Dec 11.

The tournament, which has a total prize money of US$1.5 million, features the current top-eight players in the singles and doubles categories.

The other participants in Group B are Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Ginting came back from a set down to beat his compatriot Christie 6-21, 21-10, 21-9 in the earlier group match. Loh will next face Christie on Thursday.

The Singaporean player has a chance to reach a career-high world number 2 depending on his results at the final tournament of the year.

Group A consists of world number 1 Viktor Axelsen, India’s H S Prannoy, Japan’s Kodai Naraoka and China’s Lu Guangzu.

The top two from each group proceed to the semi-finals.