Lollo's late header gives Boca Juniors victory at Banfield

LOMAS DE ZAMORA, Argentina :Lautaro Di Lollo's late header gave Boca Juniors a 1-0 win at Banfield in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Friday, despite being reduced to 10 men in the closing stages.

It was Fernando Gago's first away win after a draw at Union and a defeat at Racing Club. They moved up to third in Group A on 11 points, level on goal difference with leaders Estudiantes and Argentinos Juniors, who have a game in hand. Banfield are 10th on seven points.

The hosts started brightly and Gonzalo Rios came closest to opening the scoring with a fierce shot from Kevin Zenon's rebound that flew just over Agustin Marchesin's crossbar.

River threatened later in the half through Camilo Rey Domenech and Alan Velasco, but Banfield defender Matias De Ritis and winger Geronimo Rivera were on hand to keep their efforts out of Facundo Sanguinetti's net.

Banfield pressed harder after the break but were unable to capitalise on a damp pitch due to intermittent rain, with Martin Rio's header from a corner going just wide.

Boca found their feet in the dying minutes when Lollo headed home from Carlos Palacios' corner in the 86th minute.

"I'm very happy about my first goal for Boca. Now it's time to think about the Libertadores," Lollo said, referring to the Copa Libertadores on Saturday.

They could have doubled their lead when Lucas Janson missed the target after Banfield goalkeeper Sanguinetti's poor exit. But three minutes later, centre-back Ayrton Costa was sent off for a second bookable offence after a hard challenge on Tomas Adoryan, leaving the visitors with 10 men.

"We know this pitch is very difficult. Banfield is a team that prepares very well, defends well and luckily we took the three points," Boca goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin said.

"We have had several important players out, the truth is that Fernando (Gago) rotates the team and we all feel very important. We are happy that we were able to win," he added.

Boca will next face Peruvian side Alianza Lima in the first round of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday. They will host next Aldosivi in the Argentine top flight.