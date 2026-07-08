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London City sign two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas after Barcelona exit
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London City sign two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas after Barcelona exit

London City sign two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas after Barcelona exit

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A3 - Spain v England - Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Palma de Mallorca, Spain - June 5, 2026 Spain's Alexia Putellas celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Francisco Ubilla

08 Jul 2026 11:35PM
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July 8 : Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has signed for Women's Super League club London City Lionesses, the club said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Spain international arrives after a 14-year spell at Barcelona, leaving the Catalan club after amassing a huge haul of silverware including four UEFA Women’s Champions League titles.

Putellas was part of the Spain team that won the 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with London City Lionesses," Putellas said in a statement. "The club’s ambition and its steadfast commitment to growing as a women-only independent club resonate deeply with me." 

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Putellas is a major signing for London City, who secured promotion to the WSL in 2025. Her arrival could help draw in other leading players and boost the club's ambitions to compete for domestic and then European honours.

The club, which finished sixth in their debut WSL campaign, is owned by billionaire and women's football multi-club owner Michele Kang. It is the only fully independent side in the top flight, operating without affiliation to a men’s team.

Source: Reuters
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