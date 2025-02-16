Long way to go in LaLiga title race, says Barcelona's Flick

Barcelona are focusing on producing strong performances rather than looking at the LaLiga standings with a long way to go in the title race, coach Hansi Flick said on Sunday.

Barca have the opportunity to return to the top when they host sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano at the Olympic Stadium on Monday, after both their main rivals dropped points on Saturday.

Leaders Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Osasuna and Atletico Madrid were held 1-1 at home by Celta Vigo.

Real have 51 points from 24 matches, a point ahead of Atletico, and Barca are third on 48 with a game in hand and a better goal difference.

"We don't have to look at the standings. There is still a long way to go and what we want to show is a good performance," Flick told reporters.

"I have the feeling that, more and more, the team has more and more confidence in its strength and is having a good time. That is the most important thing.

"I have the feeling that the players want to show what kind of team they are and what mentality they have. And that's great for the coaches... Our will is to keep improving and I think that's actually what we are doing," the German added.

Having struggled in LaLiga late last year while missing 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal due to injury, Barca are now on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

But Flick is wary of Inigo Rayo who are unbeaten in nine LaLiga games.

"When I arrived, I was told that Rayo was a brave team. I've always heard that. Their coach (Inigo Perez) is incredible and they are having very good results," Flick said.

"What matters most to me, and my priority, is our team. That's what we can do best. I know that it's important for the environment to get the lead and it would be important to gain confidence.

"But the first thing we have to do is play 90 good minutes and win."

The Catalan side have been boosted by the return from injury of Urruguayan defender Ronald Araujo.