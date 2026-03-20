Longest-serving Bilbao manager Valverde to leave at the end of season

March 20 : Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde said on Friday that he will leave the club at the end of the season, after coaching the LaLiga side for 10 seasons in three spells, overseeing more matches and wins than any other coach in the club's history.

Valverde, who led Bilbao to their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years in 2023-24, announced his decision to leave in a video posted on the club's YouTube channel.

"I'm here today to announce that I won’t be Athletic’s manager next season. This is a decision I’ve been mulling over for some time now, one I've discussed with the club," said the 62-year-old, who also led Bilbao to the Spanish Super Cup title in 2015.

"At the same time, I’d like to emphasise that we have 10 important league matches left... in which we have a lot to play for."

Valverde, who has also managed Barcelona, Olympiacos, Villarreal, Valencia and Espanyol, served as the Bilbao coach in spells between 2003-05 and 2013-17, before returning to the club in June 2022.

Sunday's LaLiga game against Real Betis will be Valverde's 495th match in charge at Bilbao.

Former forward Valverde had also spent six seasons at Bilbao, appearing in 188 matches and scoring 50 goals between 1990 and 1996.

"The farewell to this living legend of Athletic Club will take place later, at the end of the season," the club said in a statement.