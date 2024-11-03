Lookman double helps Atalanta to 3-0 win at leaders Napoli

Logo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 3, 2024 Atalanta players celebrate at the end of the match after winning against Napoli REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 3, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku in action with Atalanta's Isak Hien REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 3, 2024 Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 3, 2024 Napoli coach Antonio Conte talks to referee Daniele Doveri at the end of the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 3, 2024 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere in action with Napoli's Mathias Olivera and Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
03 Nov 2024 09:48PM
NAPLES, Italy : Forward Ademola Lookman scored twice inside the first half to help Atalanta to an emphatic 3-0 win at Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday as the visitors moved second in the standings.

Lookman opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a volley from close range, netting a headed cross from Charles De Ketelaere.

He doubled the lead after the half-hour mark with a long-range strike from another De Ketelaere pass, before substitute Mateo Retegui added the third in stoppage time.

Atalanta, provisionally second on 22 points, have cut the gap to their opponents at the top to three points. They are one point above third-placed Inter Milan, with a game in hand, and Juventus in fourth.

Source: Reuters

