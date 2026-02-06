Lookman shines on Atletico debut in 5-0 Betis rout

SEVILLE, Spain, Feb 5 : Ademola Lookman starred on his debut for Atletico Madrid, scoring and assisting in a 5-0 demolition of Real Betis on Thursday to seal a place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Atletico flew out of the blocks at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium and were ahead after 12 minutes when David Hancko rose at the near post to head in Koke's corner beyond goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel.

Matteo Ruggeri's low cross allowed Giuliano Simeone to drill home the second in the 30th minute. Lookman then launched a counter and finished himself after combining with Pablo Barrios, slipping a tidy shot inside the left post seven minutes later.

Atletico eased off after halftime but extended their lead twice from quick counter-attacks, first with Lookman drawing defenders before teeing up Antoine Griezmann to curl into the top right corner in the 62nd minute and then with substitute Thiago Almada wrapping up the thrashing in the 83rd.