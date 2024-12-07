Lookman’s late strike sends Atalanta to the top with win over Milan

BERGAMO, Italy : A late strike from Ademola Lookman secured Atalanta a hard-fought 2-1 win over AC Milan on Friday, lifting the hosts to the top of Serie A.

Three minutes before fulltime, a corner sailed across the box and an unmarked Lookman headed in the winner for Atalanta.

The result propelled the hosts to the top of the standings with 34 points, two ahead of Napoli who will play Lazio at home on Sunday. Milan are seventh with 22 points.

Former Milan player Charles De Ketelaere leapt his marker to head Atalanta into the lead after 12 minutes, finishing off a perfectly delivered corner.

Ten minutes later, Milan replied when Rafael Leao sent a cross into the box to Alvaro Morata, who swept it home from close range to equalise.

The second half was evenly contested, with both sides creating several chances, and Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a save in stoppage time to deny Atalanta a third goal.