Lopetegui returns to international stage with Qatar

Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julien Lopetegui has been appointed Qatar manager on a two-year deal, the country's FA said on Thursday.

It posted a video on X saying: “Julien Lopetegui the coming coach of the national team. He will guide the team throughout the remaining matches of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers."

He will replace compatriot Luis Garcia, who was appointed last December ahead of the 26th Gulf Cup in Kuwait.

A move to Qatar represents the first return to international management for Lopetegui, 58, since he was dismissed from his role as Spain head coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup.

Lopetegui was unbeaten in 20 matches with Spain but was sacked by the Spanish FA after Real Madrid announced they had agreed a deal to appoint him for the 2018-19 season.

He was sacked as West Ham United coach in January after six months in charge.

Qatar are fourth in Group A in the third round of qualifying for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

They cannot finish in the top two places which bring automatic qualification for the finals but are in contention to reach the Asian playoffs for teams finishing third and fourth.

Qatar have 10 points from eight matches, four ahead of fifth-placed Kyrgyzstan. They host group leaders Iran on June 5 and visit Uzbekistan, who are second, on June 10 in their remaining third round games.

