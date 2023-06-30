Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lopez career ends in Mallorca with defeat by Hanfmann
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lopez career ends in Mallorca with defeat by Hanfmann

Lopez career ends in Mallorca with defeat by Hanfmann

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2022 Spain's Feliciano Lopez in action during his first round match against Australia's John Millman REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 12:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feliciano Lopez's 26-year playing career came to an when the 41-year-old lost 6-2 6-4 to Yannick Hanfmann in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

The Spanish left-hander had delighted the home crowd with victories over Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson but fell short against Germany's Hanfmann.

Lopez, who reached a career high ranking of 12 and holds the record for appearing in 79 successive Grand Slam main draws, was cheered on by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal during his final event as a professional.

The three-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist will now focus on his new role as tournament director of the Davis Cup - a competition he won four times.

Hanfmann, who also beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mallorca grasscourt event, will face Adrian Mannarino or Corentin Moutet in the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.