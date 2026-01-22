Lopez double fires Barcelona to 4-2 comeback win at Slavia Prague

Jan 21 : Barcelona came from behind to defeat Slavia Prague 4-2 on a freezing night in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Fermin Lopez scoring twice and Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski adding second-half goals to secure the victory.

The win lifts Barcelona to ninth place in the standings with one game remaining on 13 points, level with seven other teams vying for a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the round of 16. Slavia languish third from bottom with just three points.

Slavia stunned the visitors with a Vasil Kusej goal from a cleverly worked corner in the 10th minute but Barca equalised with a Lopez strike from close-range in the 34th.

Lopez doubled his tally and gave Barcelona the lead in the 42nd minute with a fine effort from the edge of the box but their advantage lasted two minutes as Slavia equalised thanks to a defensive mishap, with Lewandowski deflecting a corner into his own goal.

But Barcelona took back control in the second half and strikes by Olmo in the 63rd minute and Lewandowski eight minutes later sealed a deserved win.