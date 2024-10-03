Lopez urges Girona to keep fighting in the Champions League

GIRONA, Spain : David Lopez's name will forever be etched in Girona history after he scored their first Champions League goal, but there was little cause for celebration on Wednesday after self-inflicted wounds led to a 3-2 home defeat to Feyenoord.

Girona’s maiden Champions League campaign started with a 1-0 loss at Paris St Germain in which they fell to an own goal and there were two more against Feyenoord, as well as a missed penalty, with the Spanish side architects of their own downfall again.

But they stayed in the contest and created enough chances to have taken something from the game, a fact not lost on Lopez.

"It was a great game for the spectators in which we did everything possible to win. We created chances, we have to keep going, it's a shame," he told reporters.

"During the match we were receiving small blows that slowed us down. But I am left with the belief that we did not give up at any time."

Girona certainly showed plenty of heart and also forced an own goal from Feyenoord that was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

They may be left with the feeling of what might have been, but 64 per cent possession and 13 attempts at goal suggest they have the quality to turn their campaign around.

Next up in the Champions League they have a home fixture against Slovan Bratislava, a chance to kick-start their European season.

"In the next match we have to keep the three points here (in Girona) no matter what. We have enough quality in the squad to be able to do it," Lopez said.