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Lorenzo praises Colombia's defensive resolve after win over Ghana
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Lorenzo praises Colombia's defensive resolve after win over Ghana

Lorenzo praises Colombia's defensive resolve after win over Ghana

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Colombia v Ghana - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

04 Jul 2026 01:40PM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri July 3 : Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo praised his side's defensive discipline after Friday's 1-0 win over Ghana sent them into the World Cup round of 16, saying their ability to protect a narrow lead was key to securing a meeting with Switzerland.

• Lorenzo said Colombia's defenders had a demanding role because the team played high up the pitch for long stretches of the game.

• "After creating several chances and not converting, I liked how we defended," Lorenzo told reporters.

• "I value the fact that we did not suffer much, apart from the opponent's clear chances," Lorenzo added.

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• James Rodriguez was not injured after being substituted, Lorenzo said, describing the change as tactical while noting several players had been dealing with flu-like symptoms. "James is fine. He has no injury,"

• Jhon Cordoba was the only player to finish the match with an injury concern, coach Lorenzo said, adding that the severity would only be known after medical tests.

• Colombia will face Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday in Vancouver.

• "They have order, but also good players from midfield forward. They play very well. It is going to be a very tough match."

Source: Reuters
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