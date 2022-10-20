Logo
Los Angeles Country Club to host 2039 US Open
FILE PHOTO: The Los Angeles Country Club is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2017. Picture taken March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

20 Oct 2022 12:33AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 12:43AM)
The Los Angeles Country Club will host the 2039 US Open and 2032 US Women's Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Country Club, located on the edge of Beverly Hills, will host next year's US Open on the famed North Course which was returned to its original George C. Thomas Jr. layout by architect Gil Hanse during a 2010 restoration project.

"We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years," USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Country Club will become just the third US Open venue in Southern California, joining The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades (1948) and Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego (2008, 2021).

Source: Reuters

