Los Angeles Olympics organizers sell 4 million tickets in first release

LOS ANGELES, April 23 : Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics said on Thursday they had sold more than 4 million tickets in the first release this month, an early sign of strong demand for the Summer Games more than two years before the opening ceremony.

LA28 said registration had opened at Tickets.LA28.org for its second ticket draw, with sales set to begin in August 2026. The next phase will offer new inventory across all Olympic sports and a range of price points, according to the organizing committee.

"The response to our initial on-sale was nothing short of historic," LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a statement.

LA28 said 95 per cent of tickets priced under $100 were sold during a presale for residents of the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas, and about 500,000 tickets priced at $28 were purchased by local buyers.

Some residents, however, have complained about high prices, fees ​and limited availability during the presale.

GLOBAL DEMAND

Organizers said tickets were sold in 85 countries and across all 50 U.S. states and territories, with the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico and Japan among the top international markets.

The organizing committee said women's Olympic sessions sold at a higher rate than men's sessions in the first drop, while artistic gymnastics was the fastest-selling sport. It also said nearly all tickets released for soccer matches at seven venues across the country were sold.

Tickets for flag football, lacrosse, softball and squash — sports added to the LA28 program — sold out in the initial release, the committee said.

Fans can register for the next draw through July 22. Those selected will be notified by email and can buy up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, plus up to 12 tickets for the soccer tournament that do not count toward the general limit, LA28 said.

Los Angeles will become the third city to host the Summer Olympics three times, after staging the Games in 1932 and 1984. It will also host the Paralympics for the first time.