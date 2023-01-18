Love named as second US vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, looking for passion and experience, appointed Davis Love III as one of his vice captains on Tuesday for this year's event in Italy.

Love boasts a wealth of Ryder Cup experience having played in the biennial competition between the United States and Europe six times before serving as captain in 2012 and 2016.

"As I thought about the 2023 US team and those who we'd ask to serve as a vice captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals," Johnson said in a news release.

"I will lean heavily on the experience and insight of DLIII in Italy as the US Team works to retain the Ryder Cup."

Johnson, named captain last February, previously named his predecessor Steve Stricker as the first of his vice captains. Additional vice captains will be announced at a later date.

Love, who won his sole major at the 1997 PGA Championship, played in six consecutive Ryder Cups from 1993. He tasted victory on his first appearance and in 1999.

As captain, Love led the Americans. to a 17-11 win at Hazeltine National Golf Club in 2016.

In 2012, he guided the US to a 10-6 lead heading into the final day but they lost 14-1/2 points to 13-1/2 in what is known to European fans as the "Miracle at Medinah."

"The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a vice captain in Italy in 2023," said Love, who also served as vice captain in 2010, 2018 and 2021.

"Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named captain, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire US Team to win in September."

The US defeated Europe 19-9 to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits last year, but the team have not won the competition on European soil since 1993.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sep 25-Oct 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.