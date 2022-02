Low-key Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay kicks off

Beijing: The Winter Olympics torch relay kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday (Feb 2) as China's capital gears up to host the global sporting event against a backdrop of diplomatic boycotts and the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 torchbearers will carry the flame through competition areas in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou - hosting events such as cross-country skiing and ski jumping - before the opening ceremony on Friday evening.

Audiences for the torch relay will be strictly limited with China encouraging its people to follow the event online rather than try to catch a glimpse of the procession in person.

The first three runners in the relay were Luo Zhihuan, an 80-year-old former speed skater who won China's first winter sport world championship title in 1963, astronaut Jing Haipeng, as well as Chang'e 1 satellite designer Ye Peijian, according to Beijing Daily.