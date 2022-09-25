Logo
Lozano's late strike gives Mexico victory over Peru
Sep 24, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Mexico forward Hirving Lozano (22) moves the ball down field against Peru during the second half at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

25 Sep 2022 12:05PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2022 12:05PM)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA : A late goal from winger Hirving Lozano secured a 1-0 win for World Cup-bound Mexico over Peru in an international friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday.

In a game of few chances, Lozano, who plays for Napoli in Serie A, broke the deadlock in the 85th minute with a fine left-footed finish at the far post following a corner.

Peru, who missed out on the World Cup after losing to Australia on penalties in an inter-continental playoff in June, were unable to threaten in attacking areas, failing to register a single shot on target.

Mexico will take on Colombia in another friendly in California on Tuesday.

They play at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar in Group C against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland.

Source: Reuters

