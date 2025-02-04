Lozowski replaces injured Murley in England squad

LONDON : Saracens centre Alex Lozowski has been called up to the England squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game with France after Cadan Murley, who scored a try on his debut against Ireland, was ruled out with a foot injury, the RFU said on Tuesday.

It is a blow for Murley, who finally won his first cap in the 27-22 defeat having been in nine previous squads, but Lozowski is unlikely to be furiously texting the good news to friends and family having also had a long and painful experience as a nearly man.

Lozowski won five caps under Eddie Jones but was dropped after being substituted at halftime as England struggled against Japan in 2018 and, despite regularly starring in the following years as Saracens piled up the trophies, remained on the outside.

He was finally recalled by Steve Borthwick for last year's November internationals, but did not make the 23 for any of the four matches.

Murley's absence opens the door for Ollie Sleightholme or Tom Roebuck to return on the wing.

Jamie George, who was replaced last month by Maro Itoje as captain, has also returned to the squad after overcoming a hamstring injury and is one of four hookers vying for a chance to play at Twickenham on Saturday.

England go into the match having lost seven games in a row against Tier One opposition - their only wins in their last nine coming against Japan - matching their worst previous runs in 2006 and from 1904-06.

They could hardly have a more challenging opposition to try to avoid racking up that unwanted record than France, who looked hugely impressive in destroying Wales 43-0 on Friday.

On their last visit to Twickenham in 2023 France inflicted England's heaviest home defeat with a 53-10 thrashing and are seeking a fourth win in a row against them.

Borthwick is due to name his team on Thursday but has had a tendency recently, as he did last week, to reveal it on the Tuesday before the game.