LPGA's 2023 schedule features record-breaking $101 million in prize money

The LPGA Tour released its 2023 schedule on Friday featuring 33 official events during which the world's best female golfers will compete for a total record prize fund of $101.4 million.

The schedule will see the LPGA Tour play in 11 states across the United States - starting with the Jan. 19-22 Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida - and 12 countries and regions.

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a news release that 2023 would be a "banner year" for the leading destination for female professional golfers.

"The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses. Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television," said Marcoux Samaan.

"All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading women's professional sports property in the world."

The first women's major of the season - The Chevron Championship - will be held from April 20-23 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas with a newly-increased purse of $5.1 million.

The year's other four majors will be contested over a span of eight weeks beginning with the June 22-25 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol in Springfield, New Jersey.

Pebble Beach will host the July 6-9 U.S. Women's Open before the July 27-30 Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France and the Aug. 10-13 AIG Women's Open in Surrey, England.