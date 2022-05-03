Logo
Luciano penalty gives Sao Paulo 2-1 win over Santos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Santos - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 2, 2022 Sao Paulo's Jonathan Calleri shoots at goal REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Santos - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 2, 2022 Santos' Emiliano Velazquez fouls Sao Paulo's Jonathan Calleri REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Santos - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 2, 2022 Santos' Marcos Leonardo in action with Sao Paulo's Robert Arboleda REUTERS/Carla Carniel
03 May 2022 09:15AM (Updated: 03 May 2022 09:15AM)
SAO PAULO : A second-half penalty from Luciano Neves gave Sao Paulo a 2-1 win over Santos on Monday and maintained their good start to the Brazilian league season.

The win against their state rivals lifted them into fifth place in Brazil's Serie A on seven points, two behind leaders Corinthians. Santos, who suffered their first league defeat of the season, are also on seven points.

Jonathan Calleri put Sao Paulo in front with a header after 10 minutes, the Argentine striker recording his fifth goal in four league matches.

Marcos Leonardo levelled for Santos on the stroke of half time before Luciano scored from the spot with eight minutes remaining to seal all three points for Sao Paulo.

Source: Reuters

