Luis Enrique eyes historic PSG season as they reach Club World Cup quarters

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique said his team were making history after they brushed aside Inter Miami 4-0 in the Club World Cup last 16 on Sunday.

The French side, who have already won their domestic league, the French Cup and the Champions League, are edging closer to completing a perfect season by lifting the Club World Cup.

"This is clearly a historic season for our club, and we intend to continue making history in this competition," former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique told reporters.

The reunion with ex-Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Miami coach Javier Mascherano – both central figures during Luis Enrique's Camp Nou tenure between 2014 and 2017 – added emotional weight to what was otherwise a clinical dismantling of the MLS side.

"It was a very special game because I met people who are very important to me, people with whom we shared successes and failures," the 55-year-old Spaniard said.

When asked if he would like to coach Messi in Europe again, he said it was a question for the Argentine.

"We have all seen his qualities as a player, and he still has them. It's very difficult to play against this kind of player. It was hard, but I believe that as a team we did a really great job."

PSG's ruthless first-half display effectively settled matters before Miami found their footing after the interval.

"I think that's the first half where we really dominated the game. We didn't concede a single chance, but then in the second half, maybe because of the results, Inter Miami created more chances and got us into trouble," he added.

With Flamengo or Bayern Munich awaiting in the quarter-finals, Luis Enrique pivoted back to the task at hand.

"We have to stay focused," he insisted. "Holidays and next season are not things I'm interested in right now. We have to think about recuperating and preparing for the game in the best possible conditions."