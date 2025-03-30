Luis Enrique eyes more glory for PSG after nearing Ligue 1 title

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique wants the club to keep their focus on domestic and European titles despite all but securing a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 crown.

PSG thrashed relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 6-1 on Saturday, which means they only need AS Monaco and Nice to draw later in the day to secure their 14th league title, and the second straight crown under Luis Enrique.

"We are already champions, we have been for a few weeks now. I think we've been the best team in the league from the beginning until now and it's just an anecdote when we become champions," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"I'd like Nice not to draw against Monaco so we can celebrate the title with our fans at the Parc des Princes in Paris, we'd love that," he added.

PSG are unbeaten in 27 games and lead the standings by 22 points over second-placed Olympique Marseille with seven games remaining.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who led the Spanish giants to a treble in 2015, added that PSG must maintain their intensity and avoid complacency to achieve the same.

"We have two months of competition where we're all playing for titles again, and we have to be competitive in all competitions. That's the hard part. The easy thing is to relax, the easy thing is to drop the intensity. We can't let that happen," he said.

PSG face second-tier Dunkerque in the French Cup semi-finals on Tuesday and Aston Villa in a two-leg Champions League quarter-final tie next month.

"We want to win everything, that's our goal, to compete, win and take every single trophy," the coach added.