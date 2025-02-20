Luis Enrique hails PSG mentality in humbling of Brest

PARIS : Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed his team's outstanding performance as they crushed fellow Ligue 1 side Brest 7-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League last 16.

PSG made light work of Champions League newcomers Brest, winning 10-0 on aggregate, in their most dominant victory in Europe.

The French champions became the first team to have seven different scorers in a single game in Europe's elite club competition.

"Having seven different goalscorers is a reflection of our team and the mentality of the players," Spanish Luis Enrique told reporters.

"Today almost all of them scored because when they reached the final metres and there was a better placed player, they passed the ball," he added.

"If they had been selfish we would have scored fewer goals. I love it, it's the best way to go into the next round. I congratulate all my players for their mentality."

Luis Enrique praised Brest, calling them one of the best teams in France, while highlighting PSG's attitude as they never got carried away with the 3-0 lead they had going into the second leg at home.

"It has always been difficult to play against them. They had a great Champions League campaign," he said.

"We were very good from the start, matches that are so favourable from the beginning can be a trap. We didn't relax. We played at all times respecting one of the best teams in France."

PSG are set for a bigger challenge in the next round, where they will face Liverpool or Barcelona.

Luis Enrique believes his team are ready for any test after missing out on automatic qualification for the last 16.

"This was unfair for us. We should have been among the first places," the Spaniard added. "We have taken the long road, and that has made us better and prepared us for what is to come.

"I don't think there are any rivals more difficult than the ones we have already faced."